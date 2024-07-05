HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 675 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.48. The company had a trading volume of 135,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,716. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $118.39 and a one year high of $177.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.