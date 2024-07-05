HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 70.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 81.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.98. 1,100,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,556. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.89. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at $709,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,004,149 shares of company stock valued at $166,397,807. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

