HB Wealth Management LLC Has $330,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE FICO traded up $19.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,549.39. 44,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,699. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $776.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1,550.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,352.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,272.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $27,834,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $31,012,918. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.