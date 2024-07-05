HB Wealth Management LLC Has $446,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $635,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,260.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.95.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VEEV traded up $2.06 on Friday, reaching $183.39. 397,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,516. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,363 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.