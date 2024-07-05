Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Trading Down 8.8%

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 17,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 39,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.
Heart Test Laboratories Stock Down 7.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69.
About Heart Test Laboratories
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.
