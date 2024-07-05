Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.326 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from Hellenic Telecommunications Organization’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Price Performance
OTCMKTS HLTOY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $8.54.
About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization
