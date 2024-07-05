Hermez Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $56,774.24 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $147.49 million and approximately $56,774.24 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.04 or 0.00007148 BTC on exchanges.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.99447398 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $46,676.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

