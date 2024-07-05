Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives $76.79 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.79.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $87.50 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hibbett by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,558,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hibbett by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after buying an additional 22,471 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $87.15 on Friday. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $87.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $447.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

