Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Down 4.7%

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82. 785,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,422,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.49.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $685.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $214.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.61 million. Research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently -12.50%.

In related news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,420 shares of company stock worth $59,912. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

