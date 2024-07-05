Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,600 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the May 31st total of 761,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Price Performance

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. Hufvudstaden AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20.

About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments: Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centres.

