Humanscape Trading Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and $976,116.72 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

Humanscape launched on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is hippocrat.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

