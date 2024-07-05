HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Large Volume Increase

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 591,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,499,608 shares.The stock last traded at $4.60 and had previously closed at $4.74.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUYA shares. Bank of America upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HUYA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $208.31 million for the quarter. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in HUYA by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in HUYA by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 48,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in HUYA by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

