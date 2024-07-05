IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Price Up 5.2%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $4.01. 4,194,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 8,883,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAG. CIBC cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.01.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.56.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

