ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $155.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $168.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICFI. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, May 31st. William Blair upgraded shares of ICF International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.50.

ICF International Price Performance

ICF International stock opened at $134.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.33. ICF International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $494.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICF International will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth about $995,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,648,000 after purchasing an additional 39,709 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth about $16,126,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

