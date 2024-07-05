Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Earns Underperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their underperform rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.44.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average is $58.66. Incyte has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 746.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 99,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 87,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

