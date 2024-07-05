Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 137,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,126,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Indonesia Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.

Get Indonesia Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Indonesia Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Indonesia Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.06 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Indonesia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indonesia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.