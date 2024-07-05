Insider Buying: Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Major Shareholder Buys 123,017 Shares of Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 123,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $141,469.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,447,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,164.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 143,288 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $166,214.08.

On Monday, July 1st, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 107,434 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $122,474.76.

On Thursday, June 27th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 235,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $270,250.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 150,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $169,500.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 528,621 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $607,914.15.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 1,000,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.21. 850,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,466. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $86.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.27.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. BML Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1,338.7% during the first quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 9,395,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 207,418 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 241,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

