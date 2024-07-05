Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,833,198.75 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 252,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,833,198.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,356,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,582,080.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0885 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,970,000 after acquiring an additional 462,842 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,203,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 423,468 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 8,592.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 337,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 333,662 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,133,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

