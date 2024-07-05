Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,833,198.75 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 252,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,833,198.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,356,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,582,080.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0885 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
