Insider Buying: FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Acquires $12,348.00 in Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $12,348.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,450,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,057.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 6,111 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $7,394.31.

On Monday, June 17th, Howard Dvorkin bought 6,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 5,500 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $6,820.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 20,467 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $23,537.05.

On Friday, June 7th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 64,054 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,740.48.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Howard Dvorkin bought 7,833 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $8,694.63.

On Monday, June 3rd, Howard Dvorkin purchased 52,200 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $57,420.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 18,226 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $20,777.64.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Howard Dvorkin bought 3,381 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $3,921.96.

On Monday, May 20th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 17,814 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $20,664.24.

FlexShopper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.33. FlexShopper, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 13.70, a current ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $33.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShopper stock. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,629,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. FlexShopper accounts for approximately 3.7% of Waterfall Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Waterfall Asset Management LLC owned about 7.53% of FlexShopper at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

