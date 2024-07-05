Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Purchases $225,918.36 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 33,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $225,918.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,147,623 shares in the company, valued at $48,889,741.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 27,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $190,025.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $232,900.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 74,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $519,265.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 28,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $195,160.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 88,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $601,800.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 55,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $367,965.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 26,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $173,160.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 70,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $462,480.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $203,130.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 8,141 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $54,788.93.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTSH opened at $6.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $311.26 million, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Tile Shop in the first quarter worth about $413,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 5.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the first quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,298,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 373,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

