Insider Selling: Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Insider Sells 5,995 Shares of Stock

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $225,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,084,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of APGE stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $38.02. 204,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,868. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average of $44.49. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.24.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Report on APGE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,037,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,899,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,089,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,448,000 after purchasing an additional 92,423 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 681,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after acquiring an additional 189,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $474,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.