Insider Selling: Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Sells 116,448 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.59 and a 52 week high of $133.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 30.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,652,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $708,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 13,816.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,744,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,828 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,285,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,766,875,000 after buying an additional 2,546,886 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $290,514,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

