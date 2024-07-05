Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells 7,451 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) CFO Alexis Desieno sold 7,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $59,235.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,839.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Cardlytics Stock Performance
Shares of CDLX stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $405.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.65.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. The firm had revenue of $67.61 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
