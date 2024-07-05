Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CFO Sells $765,100.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,367,573.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ravi Inukonda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $773,290.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $916,650.00.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $107.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $143.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.31.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $325,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $1,103,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.8% during the third quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 960,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,340,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $19,868,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in DoorDash by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DASH. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

