Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Chairman Sells $15,103,457.74 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, June 3rd, Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $682.51 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $689.88. The stock has a market cap of $294.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $635.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $588.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 price objective (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,558,598,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

