Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells $1,401,900.00 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $1,401,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,738.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $138.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.09. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.28 and a 52-week high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

