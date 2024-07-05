Insider Selling: Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Sells 7,730 Shares of Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Millington sold 7,730 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $113,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 371,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,725.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sonos Stock Performance

Shares of SONO stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $252.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.48 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonos by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Sonos by 376.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

