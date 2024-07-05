Insmed’s (INSM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $70.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Insmed from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.31.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.16. Insmed has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $70.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $11,028,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Insmed by 3,984.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 48,327 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 6.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 962,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,113,000 after buying an additional 56,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter worth about $43,973,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

