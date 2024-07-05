Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $88.49

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $88.49 and last traded at $88.49, with a volume of 21183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NSP. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Get Insperity alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Insperity

Insperity Stock Down 1.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.04 and its 200 day moving average is $104.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $337,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,771.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $1,162,380.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,114,293.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $337,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,771.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,864. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,210,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,534,000 after buying an additional 224,772 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Insperity by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 398,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,687,000 after buying an additional 116,226 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 19,137 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 226,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,514,000 after buying an additional 42,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 349.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 34,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.