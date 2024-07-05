Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$247.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFC. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$264.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

IFC opened at C$231.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$226.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$219.47. The company has a market cap of C$41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$188.22 and a 1 year high of C$237.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.20. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of C$7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.33 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 14.6728435 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total transaction of C$68,583.00. In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total transaction of C$68,583.00. Also, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total value of C$2,295,607.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $7,377,706. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

