Interfor (TSE:IFP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.80

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.80 and traded as low as C$16.25. Interfor shares last traded at C$16.56, with a volume of 225,991 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Interfor from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$827.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.64.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$813.20 million during the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interfor Co. will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,100 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,530.00. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

