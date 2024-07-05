International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $162.02

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 162.02 ($2.05) and traded as high as GBX 173.80 ($2.20). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 173.35 ($2.19), with a volume of 22,123,291 shares traded.

IAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 215 ($2.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.91) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of £8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 172.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 162.11.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

