International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,434,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,045,000 after acquiring an additional 507,193 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,980,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,286,000 after acquiring an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,360,000 after acquiring an additional 33,548 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,355,000 after acquiring an additional 280,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,455,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,823,000 after acquiring an additional 52,584 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $94.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,141. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $99.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

