Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Trading Up 1%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.83 and last traded at $60.83. 1,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 9,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.21.

Intertek Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average of $59.61.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.8877 dividend. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.