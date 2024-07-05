Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.22.

Get Intuit alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $659.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $620.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $629.18. Intuit has a 1 year low of $444.19 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The company has a market capitalization of $184.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Intuit by 79.2% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.