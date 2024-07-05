Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.2% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $1,580,776,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $140,657,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $496.16. The stock had a trading volume of 27,869,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,549,199. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.63. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $496.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

