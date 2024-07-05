Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.73

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.73 and last traded at $32.73, with a volume of 13 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.59.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18.

Get Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.