Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,148 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.80% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IIM. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,129,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 22,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:IIM remained flat at $12.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 39,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,026. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.