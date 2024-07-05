Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 3,408 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,563% compared to the typical volume of 128 call options.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 20.1 %

BHR stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 417,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $202.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -17.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 159,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 114,980 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,424 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

