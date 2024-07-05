Investors Purchase Large Volume of Keurig Dr Pepper Put Options (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 15,672 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 310% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,827 put options.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.6 %

KDP stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,232,265. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 176,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

