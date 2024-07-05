iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Position Lessened by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,260. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.99. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.57.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

