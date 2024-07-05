iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Lifted by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 409.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 392,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,675 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 334.2% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 43,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 33,268 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after buying an additional 9,906,690 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
IJH traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $57.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,987,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,600. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
