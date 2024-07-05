iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $120.38

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $120.38 and last traded at $120.30, with a volume of 65266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.04.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

