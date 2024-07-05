iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2024

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAKGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 159,379 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 95,023 shares.The stock last traded at $46.21 and had previously closed at $46.14.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $833.04 million, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHAK. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,372,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,585,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 71,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.