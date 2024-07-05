iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 159,379 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 95,023 shares.The stock last traded at $46.21 and had previously closed at $46.14.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $833.04 million, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHAK. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,372,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,585,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 71,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

