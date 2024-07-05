iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $99.02

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $99.02 and last traded at $98.93, with a volume of 7502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.70.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global 100 ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 74,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 49,485 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

