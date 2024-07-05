iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,398,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 404% from the previous session’s volume of 673,628 shares.The stock last traded at $22.76 and had previously closed at $22.49.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.98.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.7734 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.