iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 9,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 36,533 shares.The stock last traded at $76.67 and had previously closed at $76.61.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average of $72.03. The company has a market capitalization of $661.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Get iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 443,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,576,000 after buying an additional 14,146 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 57,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

About iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.