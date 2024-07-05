iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.82 on Friday, reaching $378.00. 1,267,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,332. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $378.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.09. The firm has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

