iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.86. The stock had a trading volume of 442,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,942. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average is $56.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

