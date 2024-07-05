J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

SBRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of J Sainsbury to a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.79) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

J Sainsbury Increases Dividend

J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 256 ($3.24) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4,266.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.66. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 243.80 ($3.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 311.16 ($3.94). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 268.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 269.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21,666.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Simon Roberts sold 189,648 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.33), for a total value of £498,774.24 ($630,880.65). 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

