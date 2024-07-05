J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
SBRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of J Sainsbury to a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.79) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, June 28th.
J Sainsbury Stock Performance
J Sainsbury Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21,666.67%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Simon Roberts sold 189,648 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.33), for a total value of £498,774.24 ($630,880.65). 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
J Sainsbury Company Profile
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
